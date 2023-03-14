Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

