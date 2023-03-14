Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

