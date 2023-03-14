Aqua Metals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aqua Metals in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aqua Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.24. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,210,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 279,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aqua Metals news, Director Edward J. Smith bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kanen purchased 283,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 212,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,830.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

