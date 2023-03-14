Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

AQST opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.69. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 848,584 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

