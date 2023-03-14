Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Argan by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGX opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.60. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

