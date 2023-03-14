Arhaus, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

