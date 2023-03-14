Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

