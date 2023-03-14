AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AutoNation by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $4,981,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoNation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437,098 shares of company stock worth $54,584,862. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

