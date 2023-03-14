Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.