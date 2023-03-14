Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Aviat Networks worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 116.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.67. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aviat Networks

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.