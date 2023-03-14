Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 139.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Avient by 53.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avient by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 63.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avient will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

