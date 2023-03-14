Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of Berry Global Group worth $105,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 983,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after buying an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $19,082,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $11,936,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BERY opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

