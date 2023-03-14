Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 245,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $488.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $607.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

