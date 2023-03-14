Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in February

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,385,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.69%.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
