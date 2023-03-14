Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,240 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

