BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 58,769 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,769 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SQM opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.