BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 58,769 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,769 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 265.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SQM opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
