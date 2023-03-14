BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases Shares of 524,869 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 524,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Match Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.