BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 643,921 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.10% of Edison International worth $20,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after buying an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Edison International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,636,000 after buying an additional 413,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.