Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Boxed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Boxed Price Performance

NYSE BOXD opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Boxed has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Boxed

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boxed from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

