BrainsWay (BWAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay Price Performance

BWAY stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BrainsWay

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

