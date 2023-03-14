Brokerages Set Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) PT at $6.31

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 5.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 145.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,543.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 310,000 shares of company stock worth $817,400. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $168,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Applied Digital by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 980,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.