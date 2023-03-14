Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $214.88

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.10 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

