Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $214.88

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.88.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.10 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Honeywell International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honeywell International (HON)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.