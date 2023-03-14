Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $49.00

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Stock Down 2.9 %

About JOYY

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

