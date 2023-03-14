Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $25.50

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,757 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,749,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,366,000 after acquiring an additional 86,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

