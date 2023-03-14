Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $4.79

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Cowen cut their price objective on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Insider Activity at Oscar Health
In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 in the last ninety days. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oscar Health Stock Performance
NYSE:OSCR opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $843.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.