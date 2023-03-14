Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $4.79

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Cowen cut their price objective on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 in the last ninety days. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 234,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 164,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $843.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

