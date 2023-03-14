Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $16.35

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

