Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $16.35

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.35.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.96.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
