Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Target Price at $3.60

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,833,942 shares of company stock worth $19,595,789 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
