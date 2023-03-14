Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Target Price at $3.60

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $3,843,914.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,749,788 shares in the company, valued at $38,932,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 11,833,942 shares of company stock worth $19,595,789 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tellurian Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Tellurian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Tellurian by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.