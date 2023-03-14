Brokerages Set Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Price Target at $10.77

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.77.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Danske upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.