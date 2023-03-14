Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $223.83

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

