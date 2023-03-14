Brokers Issue Forecasts for MongoDB, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for MongoDB in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($4.64) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MDB stock opened at $201.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.52.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in MongoDB by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

