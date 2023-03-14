Brokers Set Expectations for AppHarvest, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPH)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AppHarvest in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppHarvest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

APPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of APPH stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of AppHarvest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,678 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,220,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 552,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 609,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 382,447 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.