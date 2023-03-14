Brokers Set Expectations for AppHarvest, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AppHarvest in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppHarvest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

APPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of AppHarvest

Shares of APPH stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,678 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,220,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,609,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 552,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 609,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 382,447 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.