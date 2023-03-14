Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,996 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.69% of Bruker worth $53,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

