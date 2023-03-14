BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQR stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

