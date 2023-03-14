Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of BBW opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $335.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.