C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $15.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at C4 Therapeutics

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

