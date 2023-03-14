Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CXBMF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.