Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 811,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
