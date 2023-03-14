Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 13th total of 811,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cannae Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cannae

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

