Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

