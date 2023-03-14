Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 13.7% in February

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,190,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 44,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

