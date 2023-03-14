CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.84 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

