Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.86.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

