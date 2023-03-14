Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

