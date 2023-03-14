Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %
Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $19.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.