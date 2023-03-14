Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPTGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at $720,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $48,944.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

