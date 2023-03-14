Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,129 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chegg by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chegg Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Chegg stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

