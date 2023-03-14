Chubb Limited (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on April 10th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $19.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.
Chubb Price Performance
CB stock opened at $191.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
