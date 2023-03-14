CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$188.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$187.55.

WSP Global stock opened at C$172.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$162.85. The firm has a market cap of C$21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$181.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

