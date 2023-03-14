Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.55% of Cincinnati Financial worth $787,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

