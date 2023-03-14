CIRCOR International (CIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIRGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 5.9 %

CIR stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

