CIRCOR International (CIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 5.9 %

CIR stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.17. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIRCOR International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.