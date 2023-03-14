Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $69.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,107 shares of company stock valued at $29,939,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $55.25 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.