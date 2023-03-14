Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $69.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,107 shares of company stock valued at $29,939,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:NET opened at $55.25 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Analyst Recommendations for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

