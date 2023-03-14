CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Boosted by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

