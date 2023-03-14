Coda Octopus Group (CODA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Shares of CODA stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Coda Octopus Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

